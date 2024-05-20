Kulam Project: a ceremony of sound and movement

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 14:09

Photo: Kulam Project

Our modern world can feel like a void of authentic connection and spirituality. As we face darkness around us, it becomes vital to create new community networks where we can be accepted exactly as who we are.

Kulam is the Hebrew word for all or everyone and is a nourishing celebration of music and friendship. Events begin with meditation, which leads attendees to become aware of their bodies and the emotional state they are in. Cocoa is served ceremonially, opening hearts to what is most alive within each individual.

The live orchestra begins to play, composed of a rotating cast of global musicians. They take us on a journey: some may dance, some may feel the need to stretch or meditate. Each performance is unique, a profound therapy session.

Kulam Project was born in the jungles of Koh Phangan, Thailand, and has exploded into a movement that regularly tours venues and festivals across Europe. Nir Shraiber and Romina Ibaniez are the power couple behind the spirit of the event. They carry with them love and inclusion and leave a trail of magic in every community the Kulam Project impacts.

This is a sober, drug and alcohol free event, ideal for families where children are welcome and is free of charge. The next gathering is on Saturday June 1 at 6pm in El Cartujano, Mijas. For tickets send a text message to +972558822648 and for more information visit: kulamproject.com.