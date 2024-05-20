Mojacar has it campaign

By John Smith • Published: 20 May 2024 • 18:52

Announcing the campaign Mojacar Council

Mojacar wants residents and those living in other municipalities to know that there is a great selection of products from a whole range of businesses in the town.

Under the banner “Mojacar has it, buy it” a special programme has been developed with the support of the Regional Ministry of Employment, Business and Self-Employment.

Social media campaign

Mojacar Council prides itself on the exceptional quality of its social media reach and believes that it can really promote the concept of shopping within the municipality.

There is a new poster as well as a series of short videos which have been created by a team visiting more than 80 local shops and highlighting the products and services they offer.

Those participating have been themed into seven different types and a classified list will be available showing a wide range of goods and services such as accessories, jewellery, food, pets, home, computing and much more.

New digital portal

The launch of a municipality-owned digital portal provides potential local and regional buyers with an opportunity for convenient access and an option to contact the businesses remotely.

Complementing the digital line, the council has installed two large street signs: one in front of the Parque Comercial and another in the area of the old town lift, which show the location of the municipality’s shopping areas and a QR that directs to the trade portal that will be constantly updated and renewed.

The campaign will continue throughout the year and will be updated as changes occur.