Murcia leads the charge: National Water Plan

Championing Fair Distribution Image: carm

THE regional president, Fernando López Miras, emphasised the urgent need for a National Water Plan that includes funding and new infrastructure, as well as the maintenance of existing ones like the Tajo-Segura transfer. He highlighted its importance during the Water Council’s Open Forum at the Mediterranean Economic and Social Forum recently.

Championing Water Management: Murcia’s Success Story

López Miras pointed out that Murcia leads in water use and management, having invested over €1.3 billion in water purification, sanitation, and urban water reuse over the past 30 years. He argued that Murcia’s experience makes it a model for a National Water Plan based on dialogue.

Towards Sustainable Solutions: Murcia’s Model for Spain

He urged the central government to collaborate with all regions to address water distribution fairly across Spain. Murcia’s water management success, achieved through significant investment and modernisation, showcases the importance of infrastructures like the Tajo-Segura. López Miras expressed his opposition to the central government’s plans to cut this vital transfer, stressing that Murcia has turned a structural water deficit into an efficient system, producing 25 per cent of Spain’s exported fruits and vegetables with just 3 per cent of the irrigation water.

