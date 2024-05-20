News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 May 2024 • 13:13

Image: Shutterstock/neme_jimenez

Lotto Win

LOTTERY luck strikes again at Sangonera la Verde, this humble lottery shop has struck gold once more. Previously scoring a Bonoloto jackpot, it’s now validated a €1M EuroMillions ticket. No jackpot winner this time, but a €26M rollover.

Table Top Sale

AGE Concern Costa Calida continues to host the popular Table Top Sale on the last Saturday of every month from 10 am to 1 pm. The next tabletop sale will be on May 25 and then again on June 29. For more information contact 634 344 589. Time to get Spring cleaning!

Cheapest Shop

THE Consumers and Users Organisation has once again surveyed Spain to find the cheapest supermarket. With inflation still punishing the residents of Spain cutting costs and increasing savings is a must. The cheapest supermarket has been named as Alcampo and luckily they are located in Murcia in the Thader Shopping centre.

English Cinema

A reminder that Cine Almenara Lorca shows a film its original version (V.O.S.E) usually in English every Thursday at 6 pm. It is located in the Centro Comercial Parque Almenara.

Hospital Wedding

WHEN pancreatic cancer unexpectedly struck Alfonso and Marina, they faced it head-on. Just three days before Alfonso’s surgery, they decided to exchange vows in the hospital chapel at Arrixaca Hospital in El Palmar. Despite the unconventional setting, their wedding was filled with love and tradition. Surrounded by family and friends, they toasted outside the chapel and cut the cake in the hospital cafeteria. Alfonso, wearing a drainage tube under his borrowed suit, entered surgery with newfound strength. Their decision to marry before the operation was driven by their two young children and a desire for peace of mind. Now, on the path to recovery, Alfonso and Marina proudly wear rings purchased at a medieval market, symbolising their enduring commitment. Their story is a testament to love’s ability to conquer even the toughest of challenges.

Lorca Rally

THE ‘Baja Lorca’ Rally, set to celebrate its eleventh year on the last weekend of May, continues to solidify the ‘City of the Sun’ as a premier national showcase for motorsports. This year, the event will take place on May 25 and 26, drawing an estimated 400 attendees, including drivers, technical teams, and their families. This influx is expected to boost local tourism and economic activity during the mid-low season.

Presented by Juan Francisco Martínez from the Murcia Tourism Institute and Lorca’s mayor, Fulgencio Gil, the rally is a key part of the Spanish All-Terrain Rally Championship. The competition will feature 60 vehicles, with the sports leading drivers.

This rally is known for having a significant number of female drivers, highlighting the event’s diversity. For updates, fans can follow the event’s website www.automovilclubdelorca.es.

Hiking Tragedy

A man tragically passed away on May 18 while hiking on a forest track in Puerto de la Cadena, within the municipality of Murcia. The 56-year-old was trekking along the path leading to the peak of Relojero, approximately two kilometres from the quarries and near the gas station by the road. Suddenly, he suffered a cardiac arrest. His companions initiated CPR and contacted the Emergency Coordination Centre for medical assistance. Despite efforts, upon the arrival of the 061 ambulance, medical personnel confirmed the man’s passing. A patrol from the Guardia Civil was dispatched to the scene pending the arrival of the forensic doctor.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here