Owlets bred at University of Almeria

By John Smith • Published: 20 May 2024 • 16:45

Three of the six owlets due to move on Credit: UAL

Once again, the Scientific Collections Research Centre of the University of Almeria (UAL) joins forces with GREFA and has raised six more Tyto alba owlets.

This is a long term project aimed at helping the University to repopulate parts of the province with healthy male and female Barn Owls bringing the total raised so far to 42.

Injured birds encourage to mate

The concept is that when injured birds arrive at the GREFA hospital facility, if they cannot be returned to the wild then they are encouraged to mate and the eggs are placed in incubators until hatched so that at the age of two months they can go into a special facility prior to release.

This is one of the most successful techniques for releasing birds into the wild, as it consists of keeping the chicks in semi-freedom, in an artificial habitat prepared for this purpose, where they are fed, avoiding further human contact.

Rewilding the province

They remain there until they feel confident enough to become independent and fly off to live their lives in the wild.