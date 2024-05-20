Running for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 20 May 2024 • 10:21
Charity 5k is part of Marbella marathon
Photo: Marbella Town Hall
The Marbella Half Marathon, which already has more than 450 registered runners, will include a 5 kilometre charity race for the second year running.
This was announced by the councillor for this event, Lisandro Vieytes, who explained that the aim “is to exceed a thousand runners” in this event, which will be held on Sunday September 29 with a route almost entirely along the coastal path.
The councillor, who was accompanied by the director of the event, Álvaro Lucena, and the president of the Building The Future Association and CEO of Nvoga, José Carlos León, said, “The half marathon is one of the main events in the sports calendar and opens the season for this type of race”.
The councillor also taled about the charitable nature of this event with the celebration one hour before of the solidarity 5K, an activity with a 5,000-metre course and a registration fee of €15, the proceeds of which will go entirely to the work being done by the Building The Future collective in Uganda.
José Carlos León thanked the City Council for its support and explained about the different initiatives that the association is developing, “to continue making children happy”.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.