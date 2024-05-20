Running for charity

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 10:21

Charity 5k is part of Marbella marathon Photo: Marbella Town Hall

The Marbella Half Marathon, which already has more than 450 registered runners, will include a 5 kilometre charity race for the second year running.

This was announced by the councillor for this event, Lisandro Vieytes, who explained that the aim “is to exceed a thousand runners” in this event, which will be held on Sunday September 29 with a route almost entirely along the coastal path.

The councillor, who was accompanied by the director of the event, Álvaro Lucena, and the president of the Building The Future Association and CEO of Nvoga, José Carlos León, said, “The half marathon is one of the main events in the sports calendar and opens the season for this type of race”.

The councillor also taled about the charitable nature of this event with the celebration one hour before of the solidarity 5K, an activity with a 5,000-metre course and a registration fee of €15, the proceeds of which will go entirely to the work being done by the Building The Future collective in Uganda.

José Carlos León thanked the City Council for its support and explained about the different initiatives that the association is developing, “to continue making children happy”.