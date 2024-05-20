Samaritans in Spain get men talking

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 May 2024 • 16:25

Walk tall, bare all Credit: Samaritans in Spain

It has long been said that men are from Mars and women are from Venus. Nothing could be truer than when it comes to discussing worries and concerns.

While women will happily talk about their issues, men still see it as a weakness, and are more likely to just ‘man up’ and get on with it.

Samaritans in Spain believe that it is time for society to recognise that far from being a weakness, talking is incredibly empowering. It is well documented that talking provides the opportunity for emotional release and relief.

Mental health support in Spain

They have been running a campaign to actively encourage the English-speaking male community to ‘lay those feelings bare’. They have done this with the help of five male residents of Spain, who willingly stripped off to convey the charity’s message saying ‘Walk tall bare all’.

While an unconventional and slightly risqué approach to a serious subject, the number of calls made by men to their FREEPHONE number has increased. The male/female call ratio has gone from 25:75 to a more encouraging 40:60 split.

This is very welcome news as according to the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), the global suicide rate is over twice as high among men than women.

Samaritans in Spain offers a confidential listening service, currently operating between 10am and 10pm every day.

They are available to ALL English speakers irrespective of Nationality who reside in mainland Spain or the Islands. They can be contacted via their FREEPHONE number 900 525 100.

Further information can be found at www.samaritansinspain.com.