Samaritans in Spain get men talking

By Donna Williams •
Published: 20 May 2024 • 16:25
Walk tall, bare all
Credit: Samaritans in Spain
It has long been said that men are from Mars and women are from Venus. Nothing could be truer than when it comes to discussing worries and concerns.
While women will happily talk about their issues, men still see it as a weakness, and are more likely to just ‘man up’ and get on with it.
Samaritans in Spain believe that it is time for society to recognise that far from being a weakness, talking is incredibly empowering. It is well documented that talking provides the opportunity for emotional release and relief.
They have been running a campaign to actively encourage the English-speaking male community to ‘lay those feelings bare’. They have done this with the help of five male residents of Spain, who willingly stripped off to convey the charity’s message saying ‘Walk tall bare all’.
While an unconventional and slightly risqué approach to a serious subject, the number of calls made by men to their FREEPHONE number has increased. The male/female call ratio has gone from 25:75 to a more encouraging 40:60 split.
This is very welcome news as according to the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), the global suicide rate is over twice as high among men than women.
Samaritans in Spain offers a confidential listening service, currently operating between 10am and 10pm every day.
They are available to ALL English speakers irrespective of Nationality who reside in mainland Spain or the Islands. They can be contacted via their FREEPHONE number 900 525 100.
Further information can be found at www.samaritansinspain.com.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.