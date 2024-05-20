San Pedro Market

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 9:40

New date for the Spring Market Photo: Facebook / APYMESPA

The hustle and bustle and colour return to the streets of San Pedro Alcantara with the arrival of the Spring Market.

The Association of Small and Medium Enterprises of San Pedro Alcántara (APYMESPA) has rescheduled the Spring Market from April and it will now take place on Saturday June 1 from 10am to 3pm. Organised by local businesses, this annual event is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant and welcoming atmosphere of San Pedro.

San Pedro Alcantara shopkeepers are getting ready to showcase their best products and seasonal promotions. From fashion and accessories to household goods and gourmet products, the market offers a wide variety of quality products at irresistible prices.

It’s the perfect time to renew your wardrobe, decorate your home or find that special gift. The market stretches along Calle Lagasca, Calle Marqués del Duero and Calle Cordoba, turning the town centre into a lively scene of commercial and social activity.

In addition to shopping, the Spring Market offers a wide range of entertainment for all ages. From live performances to dancing by the Marta Alvarez School, there are activities to keep the whole family entertained throughout the day.

The San Pedro Alcantara Spring Market is more than a commercial event; it is a celebration of life, culture and community. Don’t miss the opportunity to live this unique experience and immerse yourself in the charm of one of the town’s most beloved traditions.