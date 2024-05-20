By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 May 2024 • 15:49

Scent-sational stamp: France's scratch-and-sniff baguette tribute. Image: Le Carre d'Encre.

The French Post Office introduced a unique scratch-and-sniff postage stamp on May 19 to celebrate the iconic baguette.

The baguette was famously hailed by President Emmanuel Macron as “250 grams of magic and perfection.”

Described as “the bread of our daily lives, the symbol of our gastronomy, the jewel of our culture” by La Poste on its website, the stamp features an image of a baguette adorned with a blue-white-red ribbon and is available for €1.96.

With a print run of 594,000 copies, this stamp offers a special treat beyond its visual appeal.

Bakery Scent

Sold by the Parisian shop Le Carre d’Encre, the stamp is said to emit a “bakery scent” when scratched.

This unique fragrance is achieved through the use of ink-containing microcapsules that release the aroma when activated.

Damien Lavaud, a printer at Philaposte, explained the process: “This scent is encapsulated. The difficulty for us is to apply this ink without breaking the capsules so that the smell can then be released by the customer rubbing on the stamp.”

The French baguette, a cherished symbol of the nation, was granted UNESCO heritage status in 2022, further solidifying its cultural significance.