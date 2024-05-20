By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 20 May 2024 • 20:06

No smoking here Photo: Mijas Town Hall

World No Tobacco Day will be celebrated on May 31 and Mijas Town Hall is helping to remind people of the serious health problems caused by the consumption of tobacco and tobacco products.

In collaboration with the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), Mijas will join the network of towns and cities with smoke-free spaces. These spaces will be located at the access to the Mayor’s Office in La Cala, in the surroundings of the shopping centre where the sculpture in homage to the donkey of Las Lagunas is located and next to the Tourist Office of Mijas Pueblo.

‘Smoke-free Spaces’ is an initiative of the AECC to promote the creation of environments free from exposure to harmful traditional and electronic tobacco smoke in order to create healthy environments that protect health and promote the prevention of diseases caused by its consumption as well as to denormalise the habit of smoking in public spaces.

Mijas is helping to reduce the exposure of passive smokers to smoke and encouraging others to give up smoking. It will become the municipality with the largest number of these smoke-free spaces spaces in Malaga province.