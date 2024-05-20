By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 May 2024 • 12:42

Talking trees: El Recorral Park, Rojales' hidden gem. Image: Ayuntamiento de Rojales.

El Recorral Park, in Rojales, is a beautifully landscaped sanctuary featuring lily ponds, cascades, quaint bridges, and winding pathways.

It is the perfect spot for a picnic, dog walking, and entertaining children.

The air is filled with the pleasant aromas of lavender, rosemary, and other aromatic herbs, creating a great environment for relaxation.

A standout feature of the park is the collection of animal sculptures carved from tree trunks, some of which double as charming seating areas.

Talking Trees

Additionally, the park boasts 29 innovative talking trees.

Each tree poses a multiple-choice question, with the correct answer revealed upon finding the next tree, making it a fun experience for visitors.

The adventure playground, where the first talking tree is located, also includes a mini outdoor library and reading space.

El Recorral Park is well-equipped with picnic benches, shaded areas, full disabled access, and a large car park.

How to find El Recorral Park

It is located at El Recorral, 03170 Rojales, Alicante.