By Anna Ellis •
Published: 20 May 2024 • 12:42
Talking trees: El Recorral Park, Rojales' hidden gem. Image: Ayuntamiento de Rojales.
El Recorral Park, in Rojales, is a beautifully landscaped sanctuary featuring lily ponds, cascades, quaint bridges, and winding pathways.
It is the perfect spot for a picnic, dog walking, and entertaining children.
The air is filled with the pleasant aromas of lavender, rosemary, and other aromatic herbs, creating a great environment for relaxation.
A standout feature of the park is the collection of animal sculptures carved from tree trunks, some of which double as charming seating areas.
Additionally, the park boasts 29 innovative talking trees.
Each tree poses a multiple-choice question, with the correct answer revealed upon finding the next tree, making it a fun experience for visitors.
The adventure playground, where the first talking tree is located, also includes a mini outdoor library and reading space.
El Recorral Park is well-equipped with picnic benches, shaded areas, full disabled access, and a large car park.
It is located at El Recorral, 03170 Rojales, Alicante.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.