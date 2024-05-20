By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 May 2024 • 15:44

Virtual tour: Discovering Orihuela's architectural treasures. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela boasts a significant array of monuments and artistic marvels for visitors to explore and appreciate.

The webcam is positioned in Plaza Antonio Balaguer, a highly emblematic square within the city.

At its heart lies the Parish Church of Santas Justa and Rufina, alongside the Royal Monastery of the Visitation and Santa María, characterised by its neoclassical architecture, as well as the Sorzano de Tejada Palace, now housing the Fundación Pedrera museum.

Just a short distance away, you’ll find the S.I. Cathedral of El Salvador and Santa María, recognised as a Site of Cultural Interest and serving as one of the city’s prominent landmarks.

To access the webcam, visit the website: comunitatvalenciana.com