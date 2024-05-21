50th Anniversary of MiniHollywood Oasys

By John Smith •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 17:01
New website, new names
Credit: MiniHollywood Oasys
To mark its 50th Anniversary, MiniHollywood Oasys, the Western Theme Park has launched a new website and renamed some of its attractions.
The biggest advantage of the new MiniHollywood Oasys website is that tickets are cheaper to purchase than at the box office and there are no booking fees.
There are a range of different options which can include a meal and there is a two day ticket available as well for the first time.
The aquatic area, The Oasys, will continue to be the best way to cool off during their visit and guests will be able to enjoy the themed swimming pools with water slides as well as a VIP area and a beach bar with drinks
The village, now called the Western Territory features two new museums, a photo opportunity and the newly opened walk of fame.
For those who fancy a real Wild West event it is possible to hold days and even a themed wedding
The zoological reserve, is now the Wild Territory, and offers guided tours with different routes to get to know all about the life of the animals and there are special arrangements for school parties.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
