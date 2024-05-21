50th Anniversary of MiniHollywood Oasys

By John Smith • Published: 21 May 2024 • 17:01

New website, new names Credit: MiniHollywood Oasys

To mark its 50th Anniversary, MiniHollywood Oasys, the Western Theme Park has launched a new website and renamed some of its attractions.

Better deal for visitors

The biggest advantage of the new MiniHollywood Oasys website is that tickets are cheaper to purchase than at the box office and there are no booking fees.

There are a range of different options which can include a meal and there is a two day ticket available as well for the first time.

The aquatic area, The Oasys, will continue to be the best way to cool off during their visit and guests will be able to enjoy the themed swimming pools with water slides as well as a VIP area and a beach bar with drinks

The village, now called the Western Territory features two new museums, a photo opportunity and the newly opened walk of fame.

Wild West Wedding

For those who fancy a real Wild West event it is possible to hold days and even a themed wedding

The zoological reserve, is now the Wild Territory, and offers guided tours with different routes to get to know all about the life of the animals and there are special arrangements for school parties.