A commitment to sustainability on the beaches

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 7:16

Helping keep the sea clean Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

To reinforce its commitment to sustainability, Fuengirola Town Hall has installed fish-shaped structures where plastic waste can be deposited in the four areas that make up the town’s coastline.

The aim of this initiative, which was launched by the Mayor Ana Mula and the councillor for Urban Ecology, José Sánchez, is to raise awareness of the damage caused by this non-biodegradable material in the marine ecosystem.

“Fuengirola is a leading tourist destination but also a leading destination in an aspect that is of increasing concern to all of us, which is sustainability. In fact, for the first time, 100 per cent of our beaches were awarded with S Flags for Sustainability and for a long time now our coastline has had ISO 14.0001 certification, which assesses the degree of care and conservation of our beaches”, said the councillor.

Each of the four beaches of the town will have these sculptures, which are 3 metres long and 1.7 metres high. They were created by sculptor Carlos Otal with the idea that its design will allow the deposited plastic to be seen and, as it becomes full of non-biodegradable material, it will remind people that plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose in the environment.