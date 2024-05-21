Accessible information

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 10:44

Digital information for tourists Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

Fuengirola Town Hall has installed intelligent digital models of the town, at the Tourist Office, Sohail Castle and the Roman site of Finca del Secretario, to improve tourist information for visitors.

These are innovative devices that recreate various elements to scale and offer information about them on a touch screen accessible to people with reduced mobility or through a voiceover for blind people.

“We continue to develop projects through new technologies that help to offer a better tourist information service to our visitors. Once again, we want to put innovation at the service of the town and its tourists”, said Mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the one installed in the Tourist Office.

They all have a touch screen – located at a height where anyone with reduced mobility can interact – on which the information is provided, as well as headphones so that blind people can listen to the same explanations through a voice-over. The models can be touched and are adapted so that all people with any type of sensory diversity can appreciate them through three-dimensional interaction

The one installed in the Tourist Office is a map of the municipal area which offers the possibility of finding out about 40 points of interest in the town, both in Spanish and English.