Accessible information

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 10:44
Digital information for tourists
Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall
Fuengirola Town Hall has installed intelligent digital models of the town, at the Tourist Office, Sohail Castle and the Roman site of Finca del Secretario, to improve tourist information for visitors.
These are innovative devices that recreate various elements to scale and offer information about them on a touch screen accessible to people with reduced mobility or through a voiceover for blind people.
“We continue to develop projects through new technologies that help to offer a better tourist information service to our visitors. Once again, we want to put innovation at the service of the town and its tourists”, said Mayor, Ana Mula, who visited the one installed in the Tourist Office.
They all have a touch screen – located at a height where anyone with reduced mobility can interact – on which the information is provided, as well as headphones so that blind people can listen to the same explanations through a voice-over. The models can be touched and are adapted so that all people with any type of sensory diversity can appreciate them through three-dimensional interaction
The one installed in the Tourist Office is a map of the municipal area which offers the possibility of finding out about 40 points of interest in the town, both in Spanish and English.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.