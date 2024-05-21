All eyes on Sotogrande as Polo season starts

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 9:32

The Polo season starts in May Photo: Facebook / Ayala Polo Club

The 2024 polo season in San Roque, with 10 tournaments from May until the end of September, has been launched at the Ayala Polo Club, which for the fourth consecutive year is in charge of organising the tournaments which will culminate in the months of July and August, with the 53rd International Polo Tournament.

The mayor of San Roque, Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, thanked Ayala Polo Club for the commitment of the last four years, “I hope that everything goes well and that we can continue to enjoy many more years of quality polo in the municipality of San Roque”, he said.

The general manager of Ayala Polo, Antonio Alés, thanked, first of all the Town Hall of San Roque, but also Andalucia Tourism and the Provincial Council, which allows polo to continue to be a very important economic engine for San Roque. He also thanked several sponsoring companies for their support and invited everyone to get to know the world of polo, as the tickets to all the matches are free.

The International Polo Tournament, which will celebrate its 53rd year in 2024, will be the climax of the San Roque season. It will take place between 22 July and 31 August, when the eyes of the polo world will be on Sotogrande to enjoy the best players in the world and the best teams, playing on what are considered to be the best polo fields in Europe. The event will also feature a pavilion with a shopping area, an outdoor market, a children’s area and food trucks.