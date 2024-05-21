Auditorium Palma de Mallorca – Coming Soon

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 21 May 2024 • 14:34

MOD Mallorca, a thrilling dance experience Credit: Instagram

Palma is set to host a program of performances that promises to captivate all ages and tastes, at the Auditorium Palma de Mallorca.

From the enchanting tale of Aladdin to the electrifying MOD Dance Competition and a nostalgic 80s musical, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Aladdin: A Timeless Tale of Love and Magic

The beloved story of ‘Aladdin’ is set to come alive on stage, capturing the hearts of audiences with its magical charm. This musical recounts the adventures of a small-time thief who falls in love with Princess Jasmine, the Sultan’s daughter. In a bid to win her heart, Aladdin accepts a daring challenge from the scheming Jara; he must venture into the desert to retrieve a magic lamp that houses a Genie capable of granting his every wish.

Based on a timeless fable from ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ this production features well-known songs that will have the audience singing along.

MOD: An International Dance Showdown

The MOD (Masters of Dance) is back for its 8th season, bringing together the crème de la crème of hip hop and modern dance from across Europe. This thrilling competition will showcase 1600 dancers from 140 teams over two days of non-stop dance action.

Teams from Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Portugal, England, Italy and more will battle it out for the coveted title. With Italy defending its title, the competition is expected to be fierce and the performances spectacular.

Follow the event on Instagram at @modmallorca for updates and highlights.

A Journey Back to the 80s

From the creators of ‘Peter the Musical’, ‘Annie’ and ‘The Full Monty’, this is a new musical that transports audiences back to the 1980s. Featuring 24 musical numbers and over 35 Spanish pop songs from the 80s, the production intertwines classic tracks with a modern narrative. With stunning scenery, dynamic staging, and fabulous costumes, ‘A Journey Back to the 80s’ promises to be a real treat!

For dates and times, visit auditoriumpalma.com