By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 7:04

Photo: The general manager of La Cala Resort, Sean Corte-Real (right), and the commercial director, Edouard des Fontaines (left), collecting the trophy / La Cala Resort

The International Association of Golf Tour Operators (IAGTO) has awarded the top prize to La Cala Resort.

With a 107-room hotel in a stunning location 30 minutes from Málaga airport, three championship golf courses and a golf academy, paddle tennis and tennis courts, a luxurious spa, restaurants and locally inspired bars, La Cala Resort has been voted Best Golf Resort 2024 in Spain.

IAGTO is considered to be the world’s leading golf tourism organisation, with 660 members who cast their votes for the golf courses, resorts and destinations they consider to have offered the highest standards of service to their clients.

“Receiving the prestigious IAGTO Golf Resort of the Year 2024 award is an immense honour for La Cala Resort. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to delivering exceptional golf experiences on the Costa del Sol and we look forward to continuing to exceed our guests’ expectations,” said General manager Sean Corte-Real.

This is an extra special award as the Mijas hotel complex celebrates its 35th anniversary this year. “This award is not only for La Cala Resort, it is for Mijas: the restaurants, the beaches, the people, the infrastructure”, said the general manager, who confirmed that at the moment the hotel has an occupancy rate of almost 100 per cent, and that there is hardly any difference between high and low season throughout the year.

Corte-Real concluded by thanking, “the team of professionals who make the resort what it is, they are good people, for the work they do every day, their dedication, their professionalism, but also their passion”.