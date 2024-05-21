By Trelawney Bresic •
A feel-good experience for mind and body
If you love working out, doing yoga, pilates, or meditation, BeWell Festival Mallorca is the event to start your summer the right way!
This immersive festival invites you to escape the hustle and bustle with a day dedicated entirely to fitness and wellness.
The festival will be held on June 1, from 9am to 8pm, at Ecoparque Son Castell, S’Arracó
You can expect to enjoy a day that rejuvenates both body and mind. The festival features 11 classes including workouts, yoga sessions, meditation, dance, and workshops to improve your quality of life. Additionally, there will be healthy, organic foods, speciality coffee and chill-out zones.
Your day will be spent in a beautiful valley, surrounded by nature, participating in your favourite fitness and wellness activities. During breaks, why not enjoy a massage under an orange tree, or a fresh lemonade chatting to like-minded people?
The timetable includes:
Good Morning Meditation (Doriana Gomez)
BeWell Wake-Up Yoga (Yoga con Lau)
Power Vinyasa (Brent MacKay – brentanjali)
Confidence Boost Dance Class for Ladies (Reka)
Popular teachers from across the globe will be joining the line-up, including – Maria Rossich (Spain), Mo Fall (Senegal), Lili & Péter (Hungary), Brent MacKay (Canada), Doriana Gomez (Ecuador)
For more information, contact bewellfestivalmallorca@gmail.com
