By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 May 2024 • 15:02

Beyond the ballot: Unconventional parties spice up EU elections.

As the European Union (EU) elections near in June, numerous established parties vie for votes to select the 720 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) shaping EU law for the next five years.

Among them, voters may encounter unconventional and even bizarre options at the ballot box.

France

In France, the Europe Democracy Esperanto party advocates for adding Esperanto to the EU’s official languages, offering a unique perspective on language diversity.

Germany

In Germany, specialised parties focus on topics like vegetarianism, humanism, and biomedical research into rejuvenation, proposing ambitious goals such as “unlimited healthy life for everyone.”

Czechia

In Czechia, the “Don’t Vote for Us” party promotes anarcho-capitalism, reflecting voter apathy or disillusionment with traditional politics.

Sweden

Sweden’s Evil Chicken Party and Hungary’s Two-Tailed Dog Party provide satirical options, evolving into platforms addressing serious issues.

Germany’s Die Partei, founded by a comedian, offers a satirical take on politics, raising questions about satire’s role in EU elections.

The diverse array of parties reflects the EU’s democratic principles, though some question their effectiveness in legislative work.

Nonetheless, their presence adds colour to the political landscape.