By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 15:02
Beyond the ballot: Unconventional parties spice up EU elections.
As the European Union (EU) elections near in June, numerous established parties vie for votes to select the 720 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) shaping EU law for the next five years.
Among them, voters may encounter unconventional and even bizarre options at the ballot box.
In France, the Europe Democracy Esperanto party advocates for adding Esperanto to the EU’s official languages, offering a unique perspective on language diversity.
In Germany, specialised parties focus on topics like vegetarianism, humanism, and biomedical research into rejuvenation, proposing ambitious goals such as “unlimited healthy life for everyone.”
In Czechia, the “Don’t Vote for Us” party promotes anarcho-capitalism, reflecting voter apathy or disillusionment with traditional politics.
Sweden’s Evil Chicken Party and Hungary’s Two-Tailed Dog Party provide satirical options, evolving into platforms addressing serious issues.
Germany’s Die Partei, founded by a comedian, offers a satirical take on politics, raising questions about satire’s role in EU elections.
The diverse array of parties reflects the EU’s democratic principles, though some question their effectiveness in legislative work.
Nonetheless, their presence adds colour to the political landscape.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.