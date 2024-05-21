Cala Nova Cancer Care Luncheon

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 21 May 2024 • 8:55

A farewell lunch for British Ambassador, Hugh Elliott Credit: EWN

The Cala Nova Cancer Care Charity Shop in Mallorca recently hosted a farewell luncheon for British Ambassador Hugh Elliott and his wife.

The event, orchestrated by Rachel Watkins, the Vice Counsul in Mallorca, celebrated the ambassador’s five-year tenure in Spain, ahead of his forthcoming return to the UK.

A Prestigious Guest List

A prestigious guest list attended the luncheon at the ambassador’s request, including the heads of various local charities. Among them were Adrian from Lions, David from the Salvation Army, Val from Amadip, Iris from Cancer Support, Debbie Esra, Kate from the Rotary Club, Ron from JoyRon, Glynis from Dime & Celebrant, Nita from the Anglican Church, Angela from Cala Nova Cancer, and Nick from Yachting Gives Back. Key figures such as Lloyd Milen MBE, the British Consul-General based in Barcelona, Lucy Gorman, the British Consular Regional Operations Manager for Spain, and Andrés Jiménez MacKellar, the Official of Communications for the Embassy, were also in attendance.

The ambassador took the opportunity to meet and hear from each charity leader about their organisation’s mission and efforts. He expressed deep admiration for their work, acknowledging the significant impact these charities have on the local community.

The event was further supported by Paddy, a local singer whose carpet cleaning business, Moketta, generously donated the cleaning of the charity shop’s extensive 250m carpet.

Celebrating the Collaborative Spirit of Local Charities

The luncheon was characterised by the ambassador’s warm words, insightful advice, and humour. It provided an informal yet informative setting for everyone involved, celebrating the collaborative spirit of the local charitable organisations and their contributions to the community.