By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 9:48

Helping to build a school canteen Photo: Facebook / Antonio Montes

The photographer Antonio Montes has organised a charity exhibition in Estepona’s Casa de Las Tejerinas to build a school canteen in Nepal.

The inauguration of the photography exhibition ‘Un click por Gatlang’ will take place on Thursday May 23 at 6pm and will remain on display until Wednesday June 5, with free admission.

The exhibition consists of 26 large format photographs from a series entitled ‘Children of Gatlang’. The photographer’s aim is to get help to build a school canteen in Gatlang, a village located in the north of Nepal, off the traditional tourist routes.

It is located at an altitude of 2,240 metres, in the area affected by the 2015 earthquake. The living conditions there are very hard, the population lives on livestock and agriculture, they lack resources, and the children work from a very young age in these tasks, so absenteeism from school is very high.

For donations, the account ES97 0081 7464 4300 0245 9755 has been set up at Banco Sabadell. Donations can also be made via Bizum at 640646775.