By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 May 2024 • 17:23

Costa Blanca's summer surge: Tourism soars to new heights. Image: NadyaEugene / Shutterstock.com.

As the summer tourist season kicks off on the Costa Blanca international tourism plays a crucial role

The start of the summer season has been officially marked and destinations across the Valencian Community are already seeing high occupancy rates, with figures surpassing 80 per cent in most places.

The latest data from hotel management systems show confirmed reservations for the end of May exceeding 82 per cent, indicating a stronger booking rate compared to 2023.

The Costa Blanca region (excluding Benidorm) has witnessed a notable increase in occupancy, currently standing at 80.9 per cent, an improvement of 8.8 percentage points from last year.

This improvement is particularly driven by 4 and 3-star hotels, with occupancy rates reaching 82.9 per cent and 80.3 per cent respectively.

Tourist Origin

In terms of tourist origin, the domestic market holds the majority share at 46.9 per cent, with international tourists making up the remaining 53.1 per cent.

The British market leads the pack with 12.4 per cent, followed by Belgium (6.1 per cent), Norway (5.1 per cent), France (4.4 per cent), and the Netherlands (4 per cent).

Other nationalities, such as Irish and German, also make up a significant portion, ranging between 3 per cent and 2 per cent.

Looking ahead, the end of May is expected to be promising, with confirmed reservations already at 78.6 per cent, surpassing expectations by 5.7 points compared to 2023.