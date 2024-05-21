Costa Calida: Upcoming events

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 May 2024 • 17:17

Weekend DJ Fest

Weekend DJ Fest returns to Cartagena, promising another explosion of music and emerging talent. Set to take place on Saturday, June 15, at the port’s esplanade alongside Héroes de Cavite and Santiago de Cuba, this year’s festival is expanding its horizons with the presence of two renowned DJs.

Among the headliners are DJ and radio host Tony Aguilar, known as the voice of Los 40 Principales and for his coverage of Eurovision; Dutch DJ and producer Nilz Van Zandt, boasting gold and platinum records from various countries; and Cuban DJ Claudia León, based in Madrid and celebrated as one of the most influential DJs.

Mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, attended the event’s presentation recently, she highlighted its diverse appeal and how it will attract more visitors to the city. The festival saw over 10,000 attendees last year.

Cartagena’s City Council actively participates in the festival by organising many events. This includes the URBAN CT DJ contest whose winner, Carlos Abad this year, earns a spot on the festival lineup.

Since its inception in 2015, the festival has grown into a significant platform for both national and international musical talent. Over the years, Cartagena has hosted renowned artists like Carlos Jean, Toni Peret, DreamTeam, and Abel The Kid, cementing its status as a must-attend event on the music calendar.

La Laguna Sound Festival

GET ready to kick off your summer with a blast at the LA LAGUNA Sound Festival! Happening on June 1 at the Recinto Ferial San Javier, this event promises 17 hours of non-stop fun with 10 amazing artists, a VIP area, foodie fun, and plenty of surprises.

Leading the pack of talent are two new confirmed artists. First up is Cris Deluxe, a resident DJ in Ibiza known for bringing the party wherever he goes. Then there’s Michenlo, whose techno and hard tech beats have rocked international festivals like Tomorrowland. Epic vibes are guaranteed!

For those seeking an elevated experience, the VIP zone offers exclusive access with perks like private bathrooms, a dedicated bar, and priority parking. And if you really want to go all out, grab a VIP table for you and your crew, complete with bottle service and all the trimmings.

Of course, no festival is complete without good eats. Three fantastic food trucks will be on hand to keep you fuelled throughout the event. Including Sabor Urbano serving up the best burgers on the Costa Calida.

And let’s not forget the glitter zone because, let’s face it, festivals are all about letting loose and having fun. So, get your sparkle on and join the party! Tickets start at just €9 and the festival is for over 18s only. Don’t miss out on the summer kick-off of the year!

Beach Flamenco

THE Tourism Department of San Pedro del Pinatar presents Tacones de Arena 2.0 (Heals of Sand) – ‘The Essence of Flamenco by the Sea,’ every Tuesday in July at 9 pm. Held on the beaches of La Puntica, Villananitos, and El Mojón, this free event promises an authentic experience of traditional flamenco.

With its roots deep in Spanish culture, flamenco music and dance captivate audiences worldwide. Against the backdrop of the Mediterranean and the Mar Menor, Tacones de Arena 2.0 adds a unique touch to the summer evenings, blending the passion of flamenco with the tranquillity of the sea. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, don’t miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in the rhythm and soul of Spain’s rich artistic heritage.

Coach Trip

AGE Concern Costa Calida has announced their next exciting coach trip, set for Friday, June 14. For just €30 per person, participants can look forward to a delightful day of shopping and dining. The trip includes a visit to the Habaneras Centro Comercial in Torrevieja, where shoppers can explore a variety of stores and boutiques. Afterward, everyone will enjoy a two-course lunch at the renowned Quesada Fish & Chips restaurant, with a small drink included.

The coach will have convenient pick-up points at Port of Mazarron, Mazarron Country Club, and Camposol Sector B. This is a great opportunity to enjoy a fun day out, meet new people, and indulge in some retail therapy and the best fish & chips around.

For more information or to book your seat, contact Age Concern Costa Calida via WhatsApp at 634 344589, message them on their Facebook page, or email ageconcerncostacalida@gmail.com. Don’t miss out on this fantastic trip!

