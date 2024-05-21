Costa del Sol: news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 11:56

Man climbs the Town Hall Photo: Social media

Climber

ON Thursday May 16 a large number of emergency services were called to the area around Estepona Town Hall after a man climbed the seven-storey façade of the building using the lattices that decorate the wall as a support and barricaded himself on the roof.

Caught short

MARBELLA Town Hall has approved measures regulating the use of its beaches and as part of the new plans the authorities in the town will be able to impose fines of up to €750 for anyone caught urinating in the sea.

Birthday protest

MONDAY May 20 marked 52 years since the opening of the Tívoli World amusement park in Benalmadena and its workers gathered at noon at the gates of the centre to celebrate its anniversary but, more significantly, to protest and demand its reopening.

Swimmer died

A 21-year-old man has died in a swimming pool in Fuengirola. At 10.50pm on Saturday May 18, a call was received to 112 that a man had been pulled out of the swimming pool of an urbanisation located in Avenida Pacosol and was undergoing CPR.

Scooter brawl

IN Estepona in the early hours of morning, Tuesday May 13, a dispute over a scooter has resulted in three youths being arrested, two of whom were hospitalised after being injured by stab wounds, and a third for allegedly collaborating in the brawl.

Sun block

EVERY two days thoughout 2023, the Dermatology Service of the Costa del Sol Hospital found a malignant melanoma in patients. This figure was announced as part of a project to commemorate World Melanoma Day, which will take place on May 23.