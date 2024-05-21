Dinner and dance for charity – Jalon

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 May 2024 • 7:30

Live music at Can Tallarina. Credit: Can Tallarina

Enjoy a delightful dinner and a night of dancing at the fundraising event on June 7, at Can Tallarina, Jalon.

For a €15 entry with the meal included, all of the donations will be forwarded to the Goodwill Team of local charities, spreading generosity and kindness across Jalon.

The concert will begin at 7pm with the thriving local bands, the Multipass duo, with funk and pop hits, and The Ghost Riders with covers of classic rock anthems.

The menu includes a bread and alioli starter and an ice-cream dessert. The deliciously homemade main meal options include chicken curry with rice, chile con carne with rice, steak pie, chips and gravy, hamburger and chips, and a vegetable burger and chips.

The renowned Can Tallarina venue is one of the busiest pubs in Costa Blanca so bookings are essential. Please, advise of main course choice (s) when booking at goodwillevents2@gmail.com 650 052 962. Tickets are already on sale at the venue.