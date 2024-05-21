Eating Out in Port d’Andratx

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:39

La Gourmeda Caption: Instagram

Port d’Andratx’s harbour front is a food lovers’ hotspot, lined with restaurants displaying their menus for easy browsing. The dress code is smart casual.

Fabulous Seafood

As a fishing village, Port d’Andratx offers fabulous seafood. You will find Mediterranean delicacies to be enjoyed with stunning views. Experience the freshest seafood platters, paellas, and fish casseroles.

Global Cuisine

For a taste of global cuisine, you will find international flavours along the waterfront. Enjoy Japanese, Italian, and Peruvian food among other delicious options. Dine on waterfront terraces or in quaint courtyard gardens. Check out Umami’s Fresh Bistro for Mediterranean, Chilean and Asian flavours; Restaurant Club de Vela for lobster paella; La Gourmeda for freshly caught fish.

A stroll along Carrer d’Isaac Peral, just behind the harbour, reveals more eateries at appealing prices.