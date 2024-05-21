By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 18:33

Vounteers needed to help clean the beaches Photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

On Saturday May 25 the beach of San Francisco is the venue for an environmental awareness day starting at 11am, which has been organised by the association MiMoana, a non-profit association that strives to improve the ecosystem we live in.

“From eleven in the morning until approximately one in the afternoon, we will be there with a tent and all the necessary material to carry out the cleaning of the coastline”, said Councillor for Beaches and Urban Ecology, José Sánchez

Nikky Wegloop of MiMoana invited everyone who wants, “to come and participate in our monthly beach and underwater clean-up, which this time will take place at the T breakwater in Fuengirola. We need a lot of volunteers to come and clean and also divers who want to participate to help us clean the seabed”.

Sánchez concluded by saying that the Beaches Department, “is doing everything possible to ensure that our beaches are always in perfect condition”.