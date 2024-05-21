For the love of coffee

By Donna Williams • Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:09

Cup of coffee latte with heart Credit: Amenic181, Shutterstock

While finding a decent cup of tea outside the UK may be challenging, the same cannot be said for coffee.

As the world coffee consumption rises by 2-2.5 per cent each year, this is good news for cafes everywhere. Here in Spain, drinking coffee is seen as a way of life. According to the Spanish Coffee Association (AECafe), 65.5 million cups of coffee are drunk every day!

Not all coffees are created equal and neither are they priced that way. For example, buying a cup of coffee in the UK typically costs £3.70 (€4.30). Likewise, you can expect to pay a similar sum in Denmark, Switzerland, Norway, Finland and Sweden. Thankfully, here in Spain, the cost is a more reasonable average price of €1.50.

What makes a person a coffee lover?

While there is a whole variety of coffees to choose from, there are typically two types of coffee drinker.

The first places value not on the coffee itself but the entire ‘coffee experience’. They will select places based on the setting and ambience. This could be somewhere to enjoy reading a book, socialising with friends or finding some much-needed solitude.

The other is more interested in the barista types, where the attraction is the variety of beans on offer and the preparation techniques. Most likely, they are looking for their ‘fix’ on the go or to consume at a desk.

One thing’s for sure, with so many cafés to choose from in Spain, you are sure to find the perfect place to satisfy your coffee desires to your heart’s content.