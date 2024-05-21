By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 May 2024 • 13:02

Gold rush: Paris 2024 Olympics spark hotel booking frenzy. Image: Ville de Paris / Facebook.

Less than three months away from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, France is witnessing a significant surge in hotel reservations.

The surge is most noticeable in key cities like Paris, Lille, Marseille, and Lyon.

A study conducted by Amadeus reveals that hotel occupancy rates in these cities have surpassed 50 per cent, with Paris leading the demand, reaching up to 74 per cent of its hotel capacity for the week of July 28.

This increase in reservations marks a substantial growth compared to previous years.

In April 2023, occupancy rates barely touched 20 per cent for the same weeks, highlighting a remarkable year-on-year comparison with growth of up to 233 per cent on certain key dates, indicating the profound impact of the Games on the hospitality industry.

Beyond Paris

The impact extends beyond Paris, with cities like Lille experiencing a 271 per cent increase in occupancy for the last week of July compared to the previous year.

Lyon and Marseille are also seeing significant increases in occupancy rates, far exceeding pre-event records.

In addition to the sheer numbers, Amadeus’s data points to a shift in booking patterns.

Traditionally, most hotel reservations in Paris are made within 0 to 90 days before the date of stay.

However, for the Olympic Games, 43 per cent of reservations have been made within a period of 0 to 14 days before arrival, indicating a trend towards more spontaneous or last-minute travel decisions among visitors.