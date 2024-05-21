Trending:

Killer Bear to be Relocated to Germany

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 21 May 2024 • 11:24

Areas of Italy repopulated with wild bears Credit: Facebook

A female bear, known as JJ4, that killed a jogger in the Italian Alps last year, will be relocated to a sanctuary in Germany, authorities from the northern Italian province of Trento have announced. 

The relocation comes after a protracted legal battle over the bear’s fate.

JJ4 fatally attacked a 26-year-old man in April 2023, leading Trento administrators to order its capture and execution.  However, legal challenges from environmentalists blocked the death sentence.

A Sanctuary in Germany

“JJ4 will be transferred by the autumn.”  Trento’s tourism and hunting councillor Roberto Failoni told the local daily Corriere del Trentino.  The bear will find a new home at the Worbis Alternative Bear Park in Germany.

An Area Repopulated with Bears

The region around Trento, repopulated with bears from 1999 under an EU-funded programme, has seen several bear attacks in recent years.  This has raised questions about how to achieve successful cohabitation with the animals while ensuring public safety.

