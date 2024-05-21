Killer Bear to be Relocated to Germany

By Trelawney Bresic •
Areas of Italy repopulated with wild bears
A female bear, known as JJ4, that killed a jogger in the Italian Alps last year, will be relocated to a sanctuary in Germany, authorities from the northern Italian province of Trento have announced.
The relocation comes after a protracted legal battle over the bear’s fate.
JJ4 fatally attacked a 26-year-old man in April 2023, leading Trento administrators to order its capture and execution. However, legal challenges from environmentalists blocked the death sentence.
“JJ4 will be transferred by the autumn.” Trento’s tourism and hunting councillor Roberto Failoni told the local daily Corriere del Trentino. The bear will find a new home at the Worbis Alternative Bear Park in Germany.
The region around Trento, repopulated with bears from 1999 under an EU-funded programme, has seen several bear attacks in recent years. This has raised questions about how to achieve successful cohabitation with the animals while ensuring public safety.
