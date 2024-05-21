By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 May 2024 • 9:42

King Felipe VI Visits Cartagena Images: Cartagena.es

ON May 20, King Felipe VI visited Cartagena to see the Maritime Action Force. This force is responsible for protecting Spain’s maritime interests and ensuring the safety of its waters.

Inspection of Maritime Action Force

The King began his visit at the Naval Station of Algameca and then moved to the Navy Diving Centre, where he greeted local officials. The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, expressed her pride in the visit and praised the professionalism of the local Navy.

Greeting Local Officials

King Felipe attended a conference on MARSEC-24, an exercise aimed at improving cooperation between maritime organisations and government agencies. Vice Admiral Victoriano Gilabert Agote led the conference.

Conclusion at Navy Diving Centre

After the conference, the King visited the Maritime Action Operations and Surveillance Centre. Next, he boarded the rescue ship ‘Neptuno’ and observed a demonstration with the unmanned submarine vehicle ‘LEOPARD.’ He also visited the minehunter ‘Duero,’ learning about its capabilities. The people of Cartagena and tourists lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the king as he passed through the central shopping area.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here