By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 9:42
King Felipe VI Visits Cartagena
Images: Cartagena.es
ON May 20, King Felipe VI visited Cartagena to see the Maritime Action Force. This force is responsible for protecting Spain’s maritime interests and ensuring the safety of its waters.
The King began his visit at the Naval Station of Algameca and then moved to the Navy Diving Centre, where he greeted local officials. The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, expressed her pride in the visit and praised the professionalism of the local Navy.
King Felipe attended a conference on MARSEC-24, an exercise aimed at improving cooperation between maritime organisations and government agencies. Vice Admiral Victoriano Gilabert Agote led the conference.
After the conference, the King visited the Maritime Action Operations and Surveillance Centre. Next, he boarded the rescue ship ‘Neptuno’ and observed a demonstration with the unmanned submarine vehicle ‘LEOPARD.’ He also visited the minehunter ‘Duero,’ learning about its capabilities. The people of Cartagena and tourists lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the king as he passed through the central shopping area.
For more Costa Calida news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.