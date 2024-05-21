By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:53
Kyle conundrum: World record attempt foiled again. Image: The City of Kyle, TX - Local Government / Facebook.
The city of Kyle, Texas, USA, made another attempt to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name on May 18.
Despite 706 Kyles of all ages turning up at a park in the suburbs of Austin, the attempt fell short.
The current record is held by a town in Bosnia, which gathered 2,325 people named Ivan in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.
This isn’t the first time the Kyles have attempted to break the record.
Last year, they gathered 1,490 participants in what has become known as the Gathering of the Kyles.
While Kyle is not among the most popular names in the USA, it still draws a significant number of participants.
According to the Social Security Administration, Kyle ranked 416th among male names in 2023, indicating its relatively lower popularity compared to other names.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
