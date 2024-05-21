Land offer from Bad Bank

By John Smith •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 7:47
Sareb’s Advisory Board for Sustainability and Social Impact
Credit: Sareb
Following the 2008 financial crisis huge volumes of properties and building sites were taken over by banks and are managed by a group known as Sareb.
Widely nicknamed the Bad Bank it is effectively a cooperative managed by a number of Spain’s biggest banks and the Spanish Government but all parties want it to close down sooner rather than later.
This may well be to the benefit of a number of municipalities throughout Almeria as well as their residents because Sareb has decided that one way of disposing of some its assets is to almost give them away.
Whilst it would be very beneficial to handover buildings for use as social housing, they haven’t decided to go that far but plan to offer plots of land under apparently attractive conditions.
The only proviso is that the land must be used for social purposes such as playgrounds, green areas, car parks or even health centres.
Some 16 municipalities within Almeria Province have so far been offered a range of different parcels of land.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.