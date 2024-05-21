Los Bandidos tackled Bedar hills

By John Smith • Published: 21 May 2024 • 19:43

The runners did well on the day Credit: Los Bandidos

A hardy 19 Los Bandidos runners took on the fourth race in the Circuito de Carreras Populares in Bedar on Saturday May 18.

Under a hot sun

This year’s race started under an extremely hot sun and only cooled slightly as the evening wore on. One Bandido described it as “hot, hilly and painful”!

The 9.6 kilometre route went up through the village, out and up into the campo, then climbed, steeply, back into Bedar and reportedly the downhills were steep.

Seven trophies won

Seven Bandidos won trophies in their age groups and as a team finished 5th, with the four fastest runners; Nigel Smith, Steve Slack, Mark Ratcliffe and Delphine Morin making up the mixed team.

Los Bandidos was set up in June 2018 with a small group running the 5k Mojacar Paseo, and now has road cycling, sea swimming and triathlon groups.

All ages, nationalities and speeds are welcome, whether permanent residents or holiday makers.

Los Bandidos are keen to integrate and support the local community. We are currently collecting non-perishable food and toiletries for the Red Cross Food Bank.