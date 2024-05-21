Mallorca Walk Against Cancer 2024

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 9:44
An astounding sum of money was raised
In an incredible show of community spirit, Walk Against Cancer 2024 has raised over 16,000€, with donations still coming in.
This remarkable achievement is thanks to the collective efforts of participants, sponsors, organisers, and donors.
A special acknowledgement goes to Anita for her tireless work in organising the events while also participating in the walk. Among the many dedicated participants, junior walkers Scarlett and Louis stood out, each raising 400€.
Equally inspiring are Helen and Alison, both cancer patients, who together raised an astounding 5,955€. Their efforts highlight the extraordinary resilience and dedication within the community.
Every euro donated will be used to continue providing crucial support to cancer patients in Mallorca. The organisers extend heartfelt thanks to everyone involved, emphasising that this success is a testament to the power of collective action and generosity.
