Moraira Music Festival this June

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 21 May 2024 • 6:30

Moraira Music Festival Credit: Simon Heard, Facebook

Welcome the summer in celebration of music at the Moraira Music Festival on June 8-9.

For the two days, starting from 6pm, exceptional local musicians will enliven the streets of Moraira in the town centre by the municipality´s historic castle.

The 17th Moraira Music Festival this year will feature amongst others, the Soulsplosion cover band, The Blues Brothers, Gatecrash The Party Band, and Strikland. With timeless hits, rock anthems and blues classics, the residents and visitors of Moraira will once again welcome the summer with vibrant dance and sing-alongs.

The Festival will be held in parallel with the local tradition of the Moors and Christians Fiesta which will run until June 18.