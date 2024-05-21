More car parks for Sabinillas

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:21

More room to park Photo: Manilva Town Hall

The Mayor of Manilva, José Manuel Fernández, and the Councillor for Infrastructure and Works, Agustín Vargas, have visited plots located in Avenida Miraflores and Duquesa de Arcos, next to the Sabinillas school, to re-enable them as car parks.

The municipal workers are already working hard so that they will soon be fully prepared, after clearing, repairing and installing entrance gates.

These three car parks will generate around 100 parking spaces, which will initially be open on an ad hoc basis for events, as well as in the summer season so, before San Juan they will be operational.

The Council is aware of the problem of parking, and for this reason, the Infrastructure and Town Planning Department is working to initiate the necessary surveys in search of a suitable location to build one or more underground car parks.