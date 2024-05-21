Multicultural harmony in Pulpi

By John Smith • Published: 21 May 2024 • 11:21

The Pulpi mayor with some of those taking part Credit: Pulpi Council

Possibly because of its historic links with Central and South America as well proximity to Africa and membership of the EU, Spain is a multicultural society.

This has been recognised by councils throughout the country and they regularly celebrate the cultural, social and gastronomic differences between different national groups and endeavour to ensure that each gets to know the other.

Multicultural event

On Sunday May 19, it was turn of the people of Pulpi to get together and celebrate the town’s III Multicultural event to coincide with the World Day of Cultural Diversity which fell on Tuesday May 21.

Groups and associations from more than a dozen different nations were involved and each offered visitors not only a selection of their favourite national dish, but no event of this sort could possibly take place without a giant paella representing Spain.

The day started with a number of craft workshops for children plus some fun bouncy castles and carried on with music from the Pulpi Municipal Band.

Mayor Juan Pedro Garcia Perez made a tour of each stand, enjoying a taste of the food on offer and he was able to enjoy snacks from South America, North and West Africa and the United Kingdom.

Following speeches from representatives of each nation , there was a festival of music and dance with many wearing colourful national dress.

Day a huge success

All declared the day a huge success which did much to reinforce the multicultural harmony of the town.