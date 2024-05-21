Multicultural harmony in Pulpi

By John Smith •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 11:21
The Pulpi mayor with some of those taking part
Credit: Pulpi Council
Possibly because of its historic links with Central and South America as well proximity to Africa and membership of the EU, Spain is a multicultural society.
This has been recognised by councils throughout the country and they regularly celebrate the cultural, social and gastronomic differences between different national groups and endeavour to ensure that each gets to know the other.
On Sunday May 19, it was turn of the people of Pulpi to get together and celebrate the town’s III Multicultural event to coincide with the World Day of Cultural Diversity which fell on Tuesday May 21.
Groups and associations from more than a dozen different nations were involved and each offered visitors not only a selection of their favourite national dish, but no event of this sort could possibly take place without a giant paella representing Spain.
The day started with a number of craft workshops for children plus some fun bouncy castles and carried on with music from the Pulpi Municipal Band.
Mayor Juan Pedro Garcia Perez made a tour of each stand, enjoying a taste of the food on offer and he was able to enjoy snacks from South America, North and West Africa and the United Kingdom.
Following speeches from representatives of each nation , there was a festival of music and dance with many wearing colourful national dress.
All declared the day a huge success which did much to reinforce the multicultural harmony of the town.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
