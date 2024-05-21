Nothing goes to waste: turning algae into fertiliser

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 7:45

Recycling the algae Photo: Mancomunidad

Over 4,000 tons of algae has been collected from Costa del Sol beaches in just a month and a half. Luckily, the municipalities have managed to reduce the cost of treating this waste by 50 per cent.

The president of the Mancomunidad de Municipios de la Costa del Sol Occidental, Manuel Cardeña, announced at the beginning of April that the organisation would alleviate the economic burden on coastal municipalities for the treatment of algae that appear on the beaches, reducing the cost of its treatment from €86 to €43 per tonne.

Each municipality has established collection points for the algae in their municipalities and the material is then transferred to the Costa del Sol Environmental Complex. During the month of April and the first days of May, the town councils of Casares, Estepona, Manilva, Marbella and Mijas have deposited a total of 4,233 tonnes of algae at the complex.

Cardeña said that the objective now is to, “treat the organic waste collected to obtain

quality compost, which will be given to the local councils who, in turn, will be able to use this material to fertilise green areas and gardens in the municipalities”. The algae collected so far in 2024 is now in the fermentation process, which will last a few months.

“We are trying to facilitate and reduce the cost of this serious problem faced by coastal councils. We are working together to turn this algae from a waste product into a resource”, said Cardeña.