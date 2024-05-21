By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:55

On track for growth: Eurostar's grand plans. Image: Eurostar / Facebook.

Eurostar’s chief executive has outlined ambitious plans for the future, including the redesign of St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord.

Work is planned on the stations over the next five years in a bid to accommodate more passengers.

The rail service is considering expanding its routes from London and is in talks to purchase 50 new trains to facilitate this growth.

Gwendoline Cazenave, Eurostar’s CEO, emphasised the strong demand for their services and the company’s aspirations for further expansion across Europe.

The potential introduction of new routes will coincide with the acquisition of a new fleet of trains, which will replace older models and increase the size of Eurostar’s fleet from 51 to 67 trains.

Quick Delivery

Manufacturers are being evaluated based on their ability to deliver the trains quickly, with expectations of having them in service by the early 2030s.

Eurostar’s expansion plans come on the heels of its record-breaking annual revenue exceeding €2 billion and a significant rise in passenger numbers, reaching nearly 19 million.

With sustainability driving demand for travel, Eurostar anticipates serving approximately 30 million passengers annually by 2030.

To accommodate this anticipated increase, plans are underway to redesign major terminals like St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord to create more space for passengers.

Similarly, expansion projects are ongoing at Eurostar’s terminal in Amsterdam to accommodate more travellers.