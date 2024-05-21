Operation Marbella: 3,000 people identified, 10 arrested and 29 weapons seized

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Arrests and seizures
The ‘Marbella Plan’, an operation the National Police launched to combat shootings linked to organised crime in the heart of the Costa del Sol, has been a great success.
In the period between April 11 and May 10, the Police have made ten arrests: carried out 300 security checks in the city, which have involved the identification of 3,000 people; checks on 1,300 vehicles and the inspection of a dozen bars and nightclubs.
The increased police presence on the streets of Marbella as part of the operation has had other benefits, as the force have uncovered document forgery, road safety infringements and crimes against property. “There has been a significant reduction in burglaries in homes and vehicle thefts”, the Police reported.
Another advantage of the ‘Marbella Plan‘ is the generation of intelligence for groups fighting organised crime. This pressure is proving particularly effective around leisure and entertainment establishments known to be frequented by persons of interest to the police and has led to the closure of one commercial establishment located in Puerto Banus, 227 drug seizures and 29 weapons confiscated.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
