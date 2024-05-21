Origen Fest Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 21 May 2024 • 16:52

Origen Fest, Palma Credit: Instagram

Get ready for the ultimate musical experience as the Origen Fest, one of Palma’s largest festivals embracing genres from techno to house, makes its triumphant return to Palma’s Son Fusteret showground this summer.

An Evolution Tale 2024

With the theme ‘An Evolution Tale 2024’ this year’s festival promises to be bigger and better.

Two Stages

Featuring two stages that will amplify the capacity to accommodate over 12,000 attendees, this spectacle will host a line-up of more than 40 acts, offering extended hours of music and an abundance of food and beverage stands to enhance your festival experience. Dates are scheduled for June 9, July 7, August 4 and August 11.

VIP and Premium tables are available to book, located on the sides of the Dimension Stage.

Artists include Jamie Jones, Paco Osuna, Kobosil, Barbara Lago and Manu Sanchez.

For an enhanced festival experience, tickets can be bought through Feelsummer.com offering free access to the Magaluf Pre-Party and return transfers to the festival from Magaluf.