By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 May 2024 • 15:04

Real Club Nautico Torrevieja: Setting sail to victory. Image: Joaquin Carrión / Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

The Real Club Náutico Torrevieja has concluded the 7th Torrevieja International Meeting IOM Radio Control event.

53 sailors competed over three days, completing 10 tests in the qualifying round and another 10 in the final series.

On May 19, Guillermo Beltri (RCN Torrevieja) was crowned champion of this prestigious competition.

The regatta, organised by the Real Club Náutico Torrevieja, has become a significant event on both national and international stages, evidenced by the diverse participation of sailors from six countries: Chile, Great Britain, Portugal, Sweden, Hungary, and Spain.

Favourable Conditions

The three-day event benefited from generally favourable wind conditions, allowing the smooth completion of both the qualifying and final rounds with 10 tests each.

Beltri’s victory adds to his impressive record in the IOM Radio Control class.

He secured the title with 51 points, after discounting his four worst results.

The podium was rounded out by British sailor Rob Walsh, who finished with 71 points and three partial victories, and Juan Francisco Chumilla from the host club, who earned the bronze with 106 points, including six victories in the 20 events held.