By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 May 2024 • 11:06

Santa Pola's seaside splendour. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

The powers that be have recently accredited the tenth bathing area in Santa Pola, consisting of the Cuartel Coves and the Gossets Cove.

This new bathing area, known as the Calas del Cuartel, spans approximately 700 metres along the slopes of Cape Santa Pola.

It comprises three coves: the first, located near the Marine Research Centre (CIMAR); the second, further north along the cape path towards Arenales; and the third, famously known as “Els Gossets” Cove, recognised as a dog-friendly beach.

Els Gossets Cove

Els Gossets Cove is a popular spot for pet owners throughout the year and offers amenities such as parking, perimeter fencing, pedestrian walkways, public address systems, emergency notification systems, information monoliths, waste bins, a kiosk with terrace, public toilets, and lifeguard services during high season, along with regular cleaning.

Ten Bathing Spots

The addition of the Calas del Cuartel bathing area expands the list of Santa Pola’s designated bathing spots to ten, including Levante, Calas de Santiago Bernabeu, Varadero, Calas del Este, Bancal de l’Arena, and Cala de la Ermita on the eastern coast, as well as Gran Playa, Playa Lisa, and Tamarit on the western coast.

All beaches in Santa Pola, both urban and natural, hold UNE-EN ISO 9,001 and 14,001 quality certifications, which have been renewed annually since 2003.

Additionally, they proudly display the Qualitur flag, a prestigious quality seal awarded by the Generalitat Valenciana.