Six wines and six tapas for €12

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 7:00
Wine and shrimps
Credit: Roman Odintsov, Pexels
Savour six exquisite Mediterranean tapas and six distinctive wines in Calpe for just €12.
Beginning the summer with a gastronomic gift, the Calpe Council has organised a White Shrimp Special Promotion Day on June 1 for the benefit of the Mother of God of Carme Festival Commission.
Starting from 7.30pm at the Plaza Mayor, all attendees will discover the local artistry of tapas and rich wines for a popular price. At the Plaza Mayor, the screening of the finals of the highly anticipated Champion League will take place, followed by the Euforia Orchestra.
The White Shrimp Special Promotion Day coincides with the recent Firacalp White Shrimp Tapa Contest 2, the winner of which was the Remo Restaurant with a white shrimp starter made in traditional Peruvian style, with citrus touches and fresh raspberries.
The tapas will feature Calpe´s fresh seafood and years of the chefs´ experience in the craft of starters. Tickets can be bought at Bodega Casanova, Peluquieria Marcos, Cofradia de Pescadores and Costaleros.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
