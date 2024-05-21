The circular economy at work

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 21 May 2024 • 7:55

Idiliq Foundation donation Photo: Mijas Town Hall

The Idiliq Foundation has donated five computers to the Social Inclusion area of Mijas Town Hall to be distributed among families in vulnerable situations. The aim is to provide these people, especially the youngest ones, with access to the digital world.

Mar Quesada, head of volunteers and ambassador of the organisation, explained that the computers are delivered complete, including the system necessary for their operation. “We always try to support the groups that need it most, while at the same time promoting the circular economy“, she said.

Mijas Councillor for Social Inclusion, Melisa Ceballos, expressed her gratitude for this donation and said that the necessary reports from the social workers have already been drawn up to determine the destination of the computers.

The Idiliq Foundation was formed in 1999 with the aim of offering maximum support to vulnerable groups and individuals on the Costa del Sol thanks to donations and contributions from members, clients and employees.