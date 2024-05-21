Things to Do in Port d’Andratx

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:01

Club de Vela Credit: Facebook

Port d’Andratx is a hub for nautical and fishing activities, offering a wealth of attractions for visitors.

Club de Vela

The marina Club de Vela, with 500 moorings, caters to boating enthusiasts, offering sailing and canoeing lessons.

From Port d’Andratx, you can take boat trips, including half-day, full-day, and sunset tours on traditional Mallorcan motor yachts. Visit Sa Dragonera and meet friendly native lizards. For a more personalised experience, charter a yacht to explore the hidden coves of the rugged western coast.

Gran Folies

For a relaxing, luxury experience, spend time at Gran Folies beach club, perfect for poolside cocktails and gourmet dining.

Hiking and cycling are popular in the area. Golfers can enjoy the challenging Andratx Golf Course, near Camp de Mar, featuring Spain’s longest hole.