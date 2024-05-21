By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 8:46
Unveiling Orihuela's timeless marvel: Santo Domingo Diocesan College. Image: Comunitat Valencianca.
The architectural and historical treasures of Orihuela will leave you speechless.
The Santo Domingo Diocesan College in Orihuela, Alicante, is a true gem you shouldn’t miss when visiting this monumental city.
Construction began in the 16th century, initially planned as a convent with a college, but by 1610, it had been elevated to university status.
The project was initiated by Jerónimo Quijano, with Juan Inglés and Agustín Bernardino succeeding him during the construction period.
The building’s architectural value lies in its blend of styles, showcasing elements of Renaissance, Baroque, and even Mannerist design.
During your visit to the Santo Domingo Diocesan College, you’ll be captivated by its spectacular Renaissance façades, a third Baroque façade, and the Renaissance and Baroque cloisters which are perfect spots for a relaxing stroll.
Don’t miss the Renaissance façade leading to the refectory, featuring stunning 18th-century Valencian tilework.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
