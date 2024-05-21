By Anna Ellis •
Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:33
Valencia's vision: Expanding the Turia Garden. Image: Generalitat Valenciana.
The Jardin del Turia, known as the Turia Garden, serves as the green heart of Valencia, stretching for an impressive 8.5 kilometres through the city centre.
This makes the garden possibly the longest urban park in Spain and even Europe.
As Valencia takes on the honour of being the 2024 European Green Capital, one of its ambitious projects involves extending this lush space by an additional 1.5 kilometres to connect it with the port area and the Mediterranean Sea.
This new extension will be named Parque de Desembocadura.
The park’s distinctive shape is a result of it being situated within the former riverbed of the Turia River.
Historically, Valencia faced numerous challenges with its river, which frequently flooded, causing devastation for centuries.
The most recent catastrophic flood occurred in 1957, claiming 81 lives.
In response, authorities took a decisive step to divert the entire river south of the city.
The initiative to expand the park, thereby creating Europe’s largest urban green space, continues the legacy of former mayor Ricard Pérez Cadado, who, along with landscape designer Ricardo Bofill, spearheaded the creation of the Jardin del Turia in the 1980s.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.