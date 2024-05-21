By Anna Ellis • Published: 21 May 2024 • 12:33

Valencia's vision: Expanding the Turia Garden. Image: Generalitat Valenciana.

The Jardin del Turia, known as the Turia Garden, serves as the green heart of Valencia, stretching for an impressive 8.5 kilometres through the city centre.

This makes the garden possibly the longest urban park in Spain and even Europe.

As Valencia takes on the honour of being the 2024 European Green Capital, one of its ambitious projects involves extending this lush space by an additional 1.5 kilometres to connect it with the port area and the Mediterranean Sea.

Most Read on Euro Weekly News Santa Pola's seaside splendour

This new extension will be named Parque de Desembocadura.

The park’s distinctive shape is a result of it being situated within the former riverbed of the Turia River.

Numerous Challenges

Historically, Valencia faced numerous challenges with its river, which frequently flooded, causing devastation for centuries.

The most recent catastrophic flood occurred in 1957, claiming 81 lives.

In response, authorities took a decisive step to divert the entire river south of the city.

The initiative to expand the park, thereby creating Europe’s largest urban green space, continues the legacy of former mayor Ricard Pérez Cadado, who, along with landscape designer Ricardo Bofill, spearheaded the creation of the Jardin del Turia in the 1980s.